Dr. Supriya Thirunarayanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supriya Thirunarayanan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Thirunarayanan works at
Locations
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 208, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (844) 754-8463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. T she is caring, respectful, and understanding to my needs. Took care of pain instantly without hesitation.
About Dr. Supriya Thirunarayanan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Tamil and Telugu
- 1548324163
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Thirunarayanan has seen patients for Vertigo, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thirunarayanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thirunarayanan speaks Tamil and Telugu.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Thirunarayanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thirunarayanan.
