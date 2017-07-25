See All Rheumatologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Supriya Sehgal, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Supriya Sehgal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sehgal works at North Texas Urology in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Texas Urology
    2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 305, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 235-3248

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Took my daughter there after years of searching for a caring AND knowledgeable doctor to figure out what was wrong. We have never met a finer, more concerned doctor. She is the best. Highly recommend!!
    Debbie T in Wylie TX — Jul 25, 2017
    About Dr. Supriya Sehgal, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225248156
    Education & Certifications

    • QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Supriya Sehgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sehgal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sehgal works at North Texas Urology in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sehgal’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

