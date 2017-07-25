Dr. Supriya Sehgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supriya Sehgal, MD
Overview
Dr. Supriya Sehgal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Locations
North Texas Urology2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 305, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 235-3248
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took my daughter there after years of searching for a caring AND knowledgeable doctor to figure out what was wrong. We have never met a finer, more concerned doctor. She is the best. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Supriya Sehgal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sehgal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehgal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sehgal works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehgal, there are benefits to both methods.