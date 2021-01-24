Dr. Supriya Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supriya Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Supriya Rao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Georgia Baptist Hospice634 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 622-9810
Complete Womens Healthcare LLC10710 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 200, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 622-9810
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rao was so good to me when she did my Robotic Hysterectomy. I like her very much and I'm very glad she is my physician. She's intelligent and has a gentle manner that is very reassuring when you are nervous and afraid.
About Dr. Supriya Rao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
Education & Certifications
- SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
