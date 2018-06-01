Overview

Dr. Supriya Koya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Koya works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.