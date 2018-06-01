Dr. Supriya Koya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supriya Koya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supriya Koya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Koya works at
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic Medical Oncology1245 S Utica Ave # 100, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koya?
Dr.Koya is a very kind caring doctor. She was a great listener. I wish she could still be my doctor but do to the mess with Community Care and Hillcrest I had to find other doctors. I would recommend her to anyone. Thank you for the 3 plus years.
About Dr. Supriya Koya, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770790289
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- Gandhi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koya accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koya works at
Dr. Koya has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Koya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.