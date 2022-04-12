Dr. Supratim Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supratim Banerjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supratim Banerjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Louisville Med Sci Ctr
Locations
1
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group5945 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 323-4278Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc.432 Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 725-7818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc.20041 W Valley Blvd Ste 4, Tehachapi, CA 93561 Directions (661) 823-8604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Delano
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I attended an appointment with my husband this morning. The appointment was to review the Nuclear Cardio stress test my husband had a week ago mainly because of heart sporadic chest pains (Angina). Dr. Banerjee was very thorough and reviewed each and every point of the test mirroring it with a past test to have a comparison. He also answered several of our questions and review my husbands current heart health. We are very pleased with Dr. Banerjee and will continue to see him as needed.
About Dr. Supratim Banerjee, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1942279401
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Med Sci Ctr
- St Lukes Hosp
Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banerjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banerjee has seen patients for Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banerjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banerjee speaks Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banerjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banerjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.