Overview

Dr. Supraja Yeturi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Yeturi works at WellSmart Health-Rheumatology Clinic in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.