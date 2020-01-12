Dr. Supraja Yeturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supraja Yeturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supraja Yeturi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.
Locations
WellSmart Health-Rheumatology Clinic3975 I 49 S Service Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very gentle manner when firmly answering questions I had. Easy to talk to, very informative and encouraging when suggesting treatment.
About Dr. Supraja Yeturi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
