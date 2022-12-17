Overview

Dr. Supraja Chirra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Chirra works at FAMILY CARE ASSOCIATES in Newark, DE with other offices in New Castle, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.