Dr. Supneet Saluja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supneet Saluja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Saluja works at
Locations
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks301 Saint Paul St Ste 505, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9800
The Maryland Bariatric Center At Mercy250 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9800
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 332-9258Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saluja has worked relentlessly with my stubborn self to help bring my blood sugars in line. It took me awhile to work with her, specifically follow her instruction, because of my low self worth...i truly didnt care, I only went for the sake of my kids. She patiently stayed with me & my sugars are down to within normal consistent rage having been over 400 for several years. I highly respect this woman along with her staff!!!
About Dr. Supneet Saluja, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1700084167
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saluja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saluja works at
Dr. Saluja has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saluja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.
