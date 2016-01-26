See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Supneet Saluja, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Supneet Saluja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Saluja works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    301 Saint Paul St Ste 505, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9800
  2. 2
    The Maryland Bariatric Center At Mercy
    250 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9800
  3. 3
    Lutherville Personal Physicians
    1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9258
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Supneet Saluja, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700084167
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Supneet Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saluja has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saluja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

