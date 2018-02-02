See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Supna Lowery, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (10)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Supna Lowery, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Lowery works at Inova Center for Wellness and Metabolic Health in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Inova Center for Wellness and Metabolic Health - Fair Oaks
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 511-4625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetic Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2018
    Love her! She is the best Endocrinologist I have had in years. She really listens and answers as someone who cares. Absolutely no arrogance. Just kindness and willing to help in any way she can.
    Carole in Herndon Va — Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. Supna Lowery, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558308502
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowery works at Inova Center for Wellness and Metabolic Health in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lowery’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

