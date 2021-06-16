Overview

Dr. Supen Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Hope Health Inc in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.