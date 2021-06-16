Dr. Supen Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Supen Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supen Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Hopehealth Specialty Services600 E Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-9414
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have been a patient with Dr Patel for ten years. He diagnosed me with RA when I was 22. He is extremely knowledgeable and worked with me to get the inflammation under control. I moved from Florence to Myrtle Beach, but I still drive an hour and a half every three months to stay with Dr Patel. He is highly recommended!
About Dr. Supen Patel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1114969359
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.