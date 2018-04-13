See All Dermatologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Suparna Mullick, MD

Dermatology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Suparna Mullick, MD is a Dermatologist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.

They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    9045 Forest Centre Dr Ste 103, Germantown, TN 38138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted insurance carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Suparna Mullick, MD
    About Dr. Suparna Mullick, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366547713
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Dermatology
