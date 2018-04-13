Dr. Suparna Mullick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suparna Mullick, MD
Dr. Suparna Mullick, MD is a Dermatologist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 9045 Forest Centre Dr Ste 103, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mullick is not only a fantastic doctor but a caring person as well. One time after I had a procedure on a Friday morning, that afternoon I became worried about something & called her office.She had already left for vacation but spoke to her nurse who assured me that everything was fine. A few hours later I received a called from Dr. Mullick just to make sure I was okay, who incidentally, was at the airport about to leave for her family vacation. Pretty rare quality in a doctor these days
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Dermatology
