Dr. Edmonson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Supakunya Edmonson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Supakunya Edmonson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Edmonson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm5855 Bremo Rd, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 893-8656
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edmonson?
Excellent service from Dr Edmonson; she was knowledgeable on her specialty, and very thorough, Her office staff is friendly and helpful
About Dr. Supakunya Edmonson, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1366420853
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmonson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmonson works at
Dr. Edmonson has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Concussion and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmonson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edmonson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmonson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.