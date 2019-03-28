Overview

Dr. Sunu Eapen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, WI.



Dr. Eapen works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.