Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunpreet Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunpreet Singh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital.
Locations
La Casa Psychiatric Health Facility6060 N Paramount Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 790-1860
Fremont Hospital Psychiatry39001 Sundale Dr, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-1100
Aurora Santa Rosa Hospital1287 Fulton Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 800-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My child was admitted to his care in January after a suicide attempt. He diagnosed her with depression and anxiety and prescribed her Lexapro as well as Vistaril and since then she has done well. She is currently in Aspire in Los Gatos and she seems to be getting better daily. Thank you Dr Singh for helping our family and my daughter through this tough time.
About Dr. Sunpreet Singh, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1326464462
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.