Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM

Wound & Burn Care
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School Of Podiatric Medicine In Philadelphia|Temple Univers and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Achilles Foot and Ankle Center in Richmond, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Achilles Foot and Ankle Center
    681 Hioaks Rd Ste D, Richmond, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5039
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Achilles Foot & Ankle Center Inc
    7660 E Parham Rd Ste 107, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5040
  3. 3
    Achilles Foot and Ankle Center Inc.
    7575 Cold Harbor Rd Ste 2A, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 11, 2020
    This review is long overdue but I can't thank Dr. Patel enough for the fantastic job he did on both of my feet! I was embarrassed my whole life because my second and third toes were longer than my great toe. It was so bad that I refused to wear open-toed shoes in public, and as a shoe lover, prevented me from buying sandals I "normal people wore." Dr. Patel performed toe shortening on my toes and since then, it has literally changed my life! I no longer dread events that require bearing my feet. I even wear flip flops in the Winter! I can't thank Dr. Patel enough! I would recommend him to anyone needing foot care and or surgery.
    Lori — Jul 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Wound & Burn Care
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578978599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital|Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital|Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital|Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnem
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School Of Podiatric Medicine In Philadelphia|Temple Univers
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

