Overview

Dr. Sunny Patel, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School Of Podiatric Medicine In Philadelphia|Temple Univers and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Achilles Foot and Ankle Center in Richmond, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.