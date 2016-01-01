Overview

Dr. Sunny Mehrotra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Mehrotra works at Mercy Primary Care-Paducah in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.