Dr. Sunny Lew, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunny Lew, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sunny Lew, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Halfmoon, NY.
Dr. Lew works at
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental - Clifton Park1532 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 507-9091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lew?
Thank you Dr. Lew. I fractured my tooth. I was afraid that it had to come out but Dr. Lew saved it. She went over the future prognosis thoroughly. She is not pushy like other dentists. She tries her best to save teeth!
About Dr. Sunny Lew, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1245897123
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lew accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lew using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lew works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Lew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.