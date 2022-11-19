Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO
Overview
Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics999 Route 73 N Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I was extremely impressed by Dr. Gupta.
About Dr. Sunny Gupta, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306097332
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Crozer-Keystone Family Prac
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Connecticut
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
192 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.