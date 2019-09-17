Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunny Chun, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunny Chun, DO is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4 FOREST AVE, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 879-0303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chun is very knowledgeable, patient and thorough with her explanations!! Great with children and adults!! Staff is very nice, too!!
About Dr. Sunny Chun, DO
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1982986634
Education & Certifications
- Touro College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
