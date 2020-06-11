Dr. Sunny Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunny Cheung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunny Cheung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Cheung works at
Locations
NewportCare Medical Group3300 W Coast Hwy Ste A, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 491-9991
Long Beach Office2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 465, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (949) 491-9991
Mission Viejo office26921 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 491-9991
Riverside Office3637 Arlington Ave # D201, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (949) 491-9991
NewportCare Medical Group441 Old Newport Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 491-9991
Apple Valley - Orthopedics19333 Bear Valley Rd Ste 104, Apple Valley, CA 92308 Directions (760) 247-8462
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. I visited from out of town for pain in my wrist. The doctor was extremely knowledgeable and took the time to carefully examine me and listen to my history and concerns. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sunny Cheung, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Japanese
- 1932398526
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Harvard University
- Orthopedic Surgery
