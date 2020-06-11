Overview

Dr. Sunny Cheung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Cheung works at Newport Care Medical Group, Newport Beach CA, Newport Beach, CA in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Mission Viejo, CA, Riverside, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Bursitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.