Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Berdia works at The Orthopaedic Center in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Germantown
    12850 Middlebrook Rd Ste 307, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 972-4752
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville
    14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-1433
  3. 3
    Washington DC Office
    2112 F St NW Ste 305, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 912-8480
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 03, 2021
    I was suffering from debilitating shoulder pain for 4.5 years and saw multiple shoulder surgeons. Prognosis was Scapula Bursitis with Winging Scapula and I was told other than injections (which did not help) there was only one surgeon in the DC Metro area that dealt with this. I met with Dr. Berdia and he ran imaging and did further testing. Based on his experience, we agreed on Scapula Bursectomy surgery and during surgery he also found a large bone spur (spike as he called it) that was causing all my issues which never showed up on MRI imaging. Surgery was a tremendous success and I am very grateful for his skills in this area. My scapula is back to normal and all my pain in the back and neck is gone. His persona is fantastic, friendly and he is very thorough in his medical advice. I cannot recommend him enough to anyone dealing with Scapula, Bursitis or other shoulder issues.
    Scott F. — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Hindi
    • 1336238153
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    • Yale University
    • Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale
    • University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berdia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berdia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berdia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berdia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berdia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Berdia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berdia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berdia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berdia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

