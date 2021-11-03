Overview

Dr. Sunjay Berdia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Berdia works at The Orthopaedic Center in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.