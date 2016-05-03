Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimbkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Nimbkar works at
Locations
Dana-Farber Brigham And Womens Cancer Center101 Columbian St Fl 2, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-4545
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 340-4293
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nimkar was very kind and caring. I had complete faith in her knowledge and information she gave to me. She really helped me get through a very tough time. She is very warm in her personality which is needed when you find out you have cancer. She always thoroughly explained everything and every single procedure and step in the entire process. I felt very safe in her care.
About Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimbkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimbkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimbkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimbkar has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimbkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nimbkar speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimbkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimbkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimbkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimbkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.