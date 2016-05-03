Overview

Dr. Suniti Nimbkar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Nimbkar works at Dana-Farber Brigham And Womens Cancer Center in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.