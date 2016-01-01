Dr. Sunitha Venkatachallam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatachallam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunitha Venkatachallam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunitha Venkatachallam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They completed their residency with Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Dr. Venkatachallam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franklin Farm Family Medicine3914 Centreville Rd Ste 250, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 435-1223
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venkatachallam?
About Dr. Sunitha Venkatachallam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1205949815
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Mysore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatachallam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatachallam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatachallam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatachallam works at
Dr. Venkatachallam speaks Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatachallam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatachallam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatachallam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatachallam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.