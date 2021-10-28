See All Hematologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Sunitha Vemulapalli, MD

Hematology
3.5 (6)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunitha Vemulapalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital and Union Hospital.

Dr. Vemulapalli works at Community Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aultman Hospital Psych
    2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 453-3309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
  • Aultman Hospital
  • Aultman Orrville Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Pomerene Hospital
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Dr. Vemulapalli seems to be a very good doctor so far, answers our questions, is thorough & speaks kindly to my elderly father who is very ill with stage 4 cancer. However the office staff & communication within the practice needs to be addressed. I am managing my dad’s medical care & prescriptions. Families & patients are going through enough worry & stress and should not have to constantly deal with the added stress of miscommunication, mistakes & indifference.
    About Dr. Sunitha Vemulapalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134113012
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vemulapalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vemulapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vemulapalli works at Community Hospital in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Vemulapalli’s profile.

    Dr. Vemulapalli has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemulapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemulapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemulapalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemulapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemulapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

