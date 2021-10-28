Overview

Dr. Sunitha Vemulapalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Vemulapalli works at Community Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.