Dr. Sunitha Malla, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sunitha Malla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Wisconsin-Madison Family Medicine Residency

Dr. Malla works at Wellmed At Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At Carrier Parkway
    1801 S CARRIER PKWY, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 262-5272
  2. 2
    Primary Health Coppell
    370 S State Highway 121 N Ste 100, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 382-5761
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sunitha Malla, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1346534302
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin-Madison Family Medicine Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
