Dr. Sunitha Malla, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunitha Malla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Wisconsin-Madison Family Medicine Residency
Locations
Wellmed At Carrier Parkway1801 S CARRIER PKWY, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (972) 262-5272
Primary Health Coppell370 S State Highway 121 N Ste 100, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (972) 382-5761Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
no-nonsense, common since approach to acute care... Had other urgent care attending NOT RX me an antibiotic for my upper respiratory / bronchitis . ONLY presisone and proair inhaler... I sought her out for Another consult. Dr. Malla saved my life by getting me the amoxicillin I needed for my infection. The rib jarring coughing started to be less painful, the mucous is not as thick. thank you Dr. Malla
About Dr. Sunitha Malla, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1346534302
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison Family Medicine Residency
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malla speaks Hindi and Telugu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malla.
