Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bharadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Bharadia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Surgical Institute22617 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 802-6720Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Healthcare Partners Medical Group23430 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 791-3812
- 3 24325 Crenshaw Blvd # 403, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 370-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bharadia?
Dr. Sunitha Bharadia is an excellent doctor. She is very kind and has always treated me and my mother very well. I read these other reviews that say she was a bad doctor or that she treated them badly and I do not believe them. She is a wonderful person, so obviously the people complaining about her are the real problem "not her". I work in the medical field and know that there are difficult people that just want to complain about everything and will always look for something to complain about and you cant please everyone. I highly recommend Dr. Sunitha Bharadia and everyone that I have referred to her has been very happy with the care that they received. My mom loves her.
About Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669447355
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bharadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharadia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bharadia works at
Dr. Bharadia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bharadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharadia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bharadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bharadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.