See All Neurologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD

Neurology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Bharadia works at Pacific Surgical Institute in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Surgical Institute
    22617 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 802-6720
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Healthcare Partners Medical Group
    23430 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 791-3812
  3. 3
    24325 Crenshaw Blvd # 403, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 370-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
TCD Bubble Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bharadia?

    Oct 08, 2019
    Dr. Sunitha Bharadia is an excellent doctor. She is very kind and has always treated me and my mother very well. I read these other reviews that say she was a bad doctor or that she treated them badly and I do not believe them. She is a wonderful person, so obviously the people complaining about her are the real problem "not her". I work in the medical field and know that there are difficult people that just want to complain about everything and will always look for something to complain about and you cant please everyone. I highly recommend Dr. Sunitha Bharadia and everyone that I have referred to her has been very happy with the care that they received. My mom loves her.
    — Oct 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bharadia to family and friends

    Dr. Bharadia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bharadia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD.

    About Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669447355
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bharadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bharadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bharadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bharadia works at Pacific Surgical Institute in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bharadia’s profile.

    Dr. Bharadia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bharadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharadia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bharadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bharadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.