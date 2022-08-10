Dr. Sunita Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Tummala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunita Tummala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Tummala works at
Locations
Sunita Tummala MD Plc.5084 W Pierson Rd, Flint, MI 48504 Directions (810) 733-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love the doctor, hate the staff. I always have to call about MRIs or bloodwork. Always something wrong with paperwork or insurance. Bathroom is disgusting, you would think with immunocompromised patients it would be more sanitary.
About Dr. Sunita Tummala, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurology
