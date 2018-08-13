See All Psychiatrists in Orange City, FL
Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD

Psychiatry
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Tikku works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Orange City in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Orange City
    1061 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(14)
About Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1962587139
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tikku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tikku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tikku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tikku works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Orange City in Orange City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tikku’s profile.

Dr. Tikku has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tikku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tikku. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tikku.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tikku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tikku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

