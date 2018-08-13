Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tikku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Tikku works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Orange City1061 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tikku?
I am glad to have a true Psych Dr who is concerned about well being and getting your medications in order to provide the best care for me. Her staff is amazing and kind. As hard as it is to find a clinician who is qualified to administer meds and stay stable, I am so glad to have a dedicated Dr near home. Thank you to you and your lovely staff.
About Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1962587139
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tikku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tikku using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tikku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tikku works at
Dr. Tikku has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tikku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tikku speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tikku. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tikku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tikku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tikku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.