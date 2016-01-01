Dr. Sunita Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunita Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lifecare Medical Center, Mahnomen Health Center, Montevideo Hospital and Clinic and Sanford Broadway Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 110, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (877) 649-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Lifecare Medical Center
- Mahnomen Health Center
- Montevideo Hospital and Clinic
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunita Sharma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457650566
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Sanford Medical Center Fargo
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
