Dr. Sunita Sharan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunita Sharan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Lalit Narayan Mithila University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sharan works at
Locations
Women's Care of Bradenton4216 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 500-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Sharan through her reviews. I stopped in for an appointment on Monday and they got me in the following Monday. The doctor personally called me on a Sunday to confirm my appointment and introduce herself. Dr. Sharan is friendly, funny and caring. I went in for my first appointment and got an exam. She is very astute to one's health by being aware of various symptoms that other doctors have never picked up on even after multiple examinations. She sent me for bloodwork and again personally called me on a Sunday to have me come in the next day to discuss what she found on the results. I have honestly never had a doctor so thorough or hands on with her patients. I am very impressed and hope to see Dr. Sharan for a very longtime. As for the staff at her facility, they have all been so pleasant to deal with each time I have been in. Don't take my word for her talent as a doctor, go for a visit to see for yourself.
About Dr. Sunita Sharan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1689610198
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Macomb Hospital
- Detroit Meml/S Macomb Hosp
- Lalit Narayan Mithila University
