Overview

Dr. Sunita Lohiya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Lohiya works at Royal Medical Group in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.