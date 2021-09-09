See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Waldorf, MD
Dr. Sunita Kulshrestha, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (25)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sunita Kulshrestha, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Kulshrestha works at Shady Grove Fertility - Maryland in Waldorf, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Waldorf Office
    3010 Crain Hwy, Waldorf, MD 20601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 705-9923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Azoospermia
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Azoospermia

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. K at the Shady Grove Fertility Center in Waldorf Md has been amazing to work with! My husband and I have been very fortunate to experience Dr. K's kind and compassionate nature during what can be a very stressful time period. Also, Dr. K is extremely knowledgeable and shared many different treatment options available to us for our specific situation; remaining very upbeat and encouraging while ensuring we stay positive. Dr. K has a very motivating and supportive spirit which has been greatly appreciated beyond measure! She has also been extremely patient and comforting with my husband and I as we progress in the fertility process.
    ST Bledsoe — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sunita Kulshrestha, MD
    About Dr. Sunita Kulshrestha, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1699866962
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
