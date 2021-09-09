Dr. Kulshrestha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunita Kulshrestha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunita Kulshrestha, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Kulshrestha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Waldorf Office3010 Crain Hwy, Waldorf, MD 20601 Directions (301) 705-9923
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulshrestha?
Dr. K at the Shady Grove Fertility Center in Waldorf Md has been amazing to work with! My husband and I have been very fortunate to experience Dr. K's kind and compassionate nature during what can be a very stressful time period. Also, Dr. K is extremely knowledgeable and shared many different treatment options available to us for our specific situation; remaining very upbeat and encouraging while ensuring we stay positive. Dr. K has a very motivating and supportive spirit which has been greatly appreciated beyond measure! She has also been extremely patient and comforting with my husband and I as we progress in the fertility process.
About Dr. Sunita Kulshrestha, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1699866962
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulshrestha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulshrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulshrestha works at
Dr. Kulshrestha speaks Chinese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulshrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulshrestha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulshrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulshrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.