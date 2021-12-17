Dr. Sunita Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunita Chadha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Wny Rheumatology495 International Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
5 plus stars great Dr go to her she will help u like she helped me. Thx u. Dr. Ur the best. Valerie Zambito
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013176692
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Grant Med Coll-Bombay U
Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadha speaks Hindi.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.