Dr. Sunit Kabaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunit Kabaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunit Kabaria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Kabaria works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kidney & Hypertension Center23 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (848) 288-9678
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kabaria?
About Dr. Sunit Kabaria, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1134266240
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Vallley Hospital
- Lehigh Vallley Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kabaria using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kabaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabaria works at
Dr. Kabaria has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.