Dr. Sunila Walia, MD
Dr. Sunila Walia, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Lawrence J Green MD9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 610-0663Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Dermatology Associates of Mclean1365 Beverly Rd, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 790-5850
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
It was my first time seeing Dr. Walia and I must say she’s an excellent dermatologist, extremely knowledgeable, and very professional. She’s a good listener and answered all my questions. At no point during my appointment did I feel the appointment was rushed. Would recommend to anyone!
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia works at
Dr. Walia has seen patients for Dermatitis, Lipomas and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
