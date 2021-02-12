Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pandit works at
Locations
-
1
Kidney Specialists of the Palm Beaches LLC11301 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 5A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 792-5877
-
2
Otolaryngology Consultants, PA10150 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 736-6096
- 3 2459 S Congress Ave Ste 115, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Directions (561) 439-1532
-
4
Greenacres Dialysis Center LLC5702 Lake Worth Rd Ste 1, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 357-9547
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandit?
Dr Pandit saved my life, yes after living for 40 years with a deadly rare disease, Dr Pandit not only identified it in my first visit without testing, but provided an in depth review of my health history. After having successful surgery, no more disease no more prescriptions, kidney stones attacks, high blood pressure, heart palpitations. MUST see physician who loves and respects her patients.
About Dr. Sunila Pandit, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1063498947
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandit works at
Dr. Pandit has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Gout and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.