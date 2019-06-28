Overview

Dr. Sunil Vaidya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vaidya works at Mid West Sleep Consultants LLC in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Upper Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Pneumonia and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.