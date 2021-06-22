Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ummat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with Dalhousie University Medical School
Dr. Ummat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ENT Associates at UW Medical Center - Northwest1536 N 115th St Ste 340, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ummat?
He has obvious patience to listen & sympathies! He let me explain all my concerns. I feel he will get to the answer to my feeling ill.
About Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1982675567
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University Medical School
- Dalhousie University Medical School
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ummat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ummat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ummat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ummat works at
Dr. Ummat has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ummat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ummat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ummat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ummat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ummat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.