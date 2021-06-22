See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with Dalhousie University Medical School

Dr. Ummat works at ENT Associates at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT Associates at UW Medical Center - Northwest
    ENT Associates at UW Medical Center - Northwest
1536 N 115th St Ste 340, Seattle, WA 98133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center
  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Laryngitis

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 22, 2021
He has obvious patience to listen & sympathies! He let me explain all my concerns. I feel he will get to the answer to my feeling ill.
Cheryl Udd — Jun 22, 2021
About Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982675567
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Dalhousie University Medical School
Internship
  • Dalhousie University Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ummat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ummat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ummat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ummat works at ENT Associates at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ummat’s profile.

Dr. Ummat has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ummat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ummat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ummat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ummat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ummat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

