Overview

Dr. Sunil Singhal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Singhal works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Pleural Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.