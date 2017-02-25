Dr. Sunil Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Singhal, MD
Dr. Sunil Singhal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Singhal works at
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Lee Goldberg3400 Spruce St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-4767
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Absolutely an amazing surgeon. Very knowledgeable, patient and excellent bedside manner. I'd recommend him to anyone in need of a thoracic surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singhal works at
Dr. Singhal has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Pleural Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.