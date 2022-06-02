Overview

Dr. Sunil Sharma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier, East Alabama Medical Center, Lake Martin Community Hospital and Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Hemberg Healthcare in Opelika, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.