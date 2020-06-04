See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Sunil Saxena, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunil Saxena, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    30 Buxton Farm Rd Ste 140, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 612-7511
    246 Federal Rd Ste D11, Brookfield, CT 06804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 819-7580
    Caring Pediatrics-white Plains
    280 Dobbs Ferry Rd Ste 101, White Plains, NY 10607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 831-0941

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Mania
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 04, 2020
    Easy to schedule with and always pleasant to talk to. I’ve found that he spends a reasonable amount of time with me and addresses my concerns. I think he’s been a good Dr. for me because I prefer a degree of self guidance in my care, he may not be the right fit for people who need more direction and attention. Always non-judgemental too- I’m sort of a flake as a patient and he’s never once said anything negative to me about missed appointments etc.
    About Dr. Sunil Saxena, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1346259637
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
