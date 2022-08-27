Dr. Sunil Sarvaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarvaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Sarvaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Sarvaria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FAYETTE COUNTY AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSING PROGRAM and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Sarvaria works at
Locations
Mid-State Gastroenterology1115 Dow St Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 703-2438
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The whole staff was very friendly and professional. I had a great experience and would definitely recommend them.
About Dr. Sunil Sarvaria, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAYETTE COUNTY AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSING PROGRAM
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarvaria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarvaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarvaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarvaria works at
Dr. Sarvaria has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarvaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarvaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarvaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarvaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarvaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.