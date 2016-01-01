Dr. Sunil Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Saluja, MD
Dr. Sunil Saluja, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Saluja works at
Pediatrics Medical Group, 10700 Meridian Ave N Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98133
- Neonatal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093829053
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Univ WA
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neonatology
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Saluja works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.
