Dr. Sunil Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Reddy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Med Program and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
North Texas Heart Center - Frisco5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 240, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 304-7087
-
2
North Texas Heart Center - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 247-1257
-
3
North Texas Heart Center - North Central Expressway11970 N Central Expy Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 846-9011Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
North Texas Heart Center - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 308, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 853-6680
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Its been 3 months and all I can say is THANK YOU! You're awesome and we need more docs like you!!! Big thumbs up all the way around. The other guy and the Anesthesiologist were awesome too. Thanks yall.
About Dr. Sunil Reddy, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760624928
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles
- Saint Louis University School Of Med Program
- Saint Louis University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.