Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rayan works at Lightbridge Medical Associates in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Pacific Coast Vascular & General Surgery Inc.
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 452-0306
    California Cancer Associates for
    320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 212, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 452-0306
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Spider Veins
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 19, 2019
    Very easy to talk too. Great bedside manner. He took the time to explain everything to me.
    About Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1174606016
    Education & Certifications

    • Vascular Surgery - Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
    • General Surgery - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Hahnemann University Medical School - M.D.
    • University of California, Berkeley - Molecular and Cellular Biology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil Rayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rayan has seen patients for Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

