Dr. Sunil Ramaprasad, MD
Dr. Sunil Ramaprasad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Morristown Heart Consultants Pllc735 MCFARLAND ST, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 585-5567
East Tennessee Heart Consultants PC705 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 585-5567
Morristown-hamblen Healthcare System908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 492-9000
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
I have know Dr. Rama ever since he came here. While working at the hospital I had the opportunity to watch him work on some of his patients. When I saw how hard he worked to save a life I said when I need a heart Dr. I want him. He has been my Dr. for a lot of years. I trust him.
About Dr. Sunil Ramaprasad, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679563100
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ramaprasad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramaprasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramaprasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramaprasad works at
Dr. Ramaprasad has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaprasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramaprasad speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaprasad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaprasad.
