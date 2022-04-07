Overview

Dr. Sunil Purohit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Purohit works at Louisiana Healthcare Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.