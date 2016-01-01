Dr. Sunil Perera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Perera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Perera, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy Medical Group935 Reserve Dr, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 229-9173
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunil Perera, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Sinhala
- 1417039371
Education & Certifications
- NY Med-Metro Hosp Ctr
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perera has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perera speaks Sinhala.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.