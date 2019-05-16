Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownwood, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
West Texas Retina Consultants - Brownwood109 S Park Dr, Brownwood, TX 76801 Directions (325) 673-9806Monday8:00am - 2:00pm
North Texas Retina Consultants - Cleburne2010 W Katherine P Raines Rd Ste 300, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 441-1212
North Texas Retina Consultants - Wichita Falls1901 Kemp Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 Directions (817) 441-1212Wednesday8:00am - 3:00pm
North Texas Retina Consultants - Granbury1201 Medical Plaza Ct, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 441-1212Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pm
North Texas Retina Consultants - Mineral Wells1100 SE 1st St Ste A, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 Directions (817) 441-1212Friday8:00am - 1:00pm
North Texas Retina Consultants101 Chuckwagon Trl, Willow Park, TX 76087 Directions (817) 441-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Ophthalmology Specialists of Texas P.A.5441 Health Center Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 673-9806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
West Texas Retina Consultants - Big Spring207 E 7th St, Big Spring, TX 79720 Directions (325) 690-4454Wednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pm
West Texas Retina Consultants - San Angelo1820 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 690-4455Wednesday8:00am - 2:30pmThursday8:00am - 2:30pm
West Texas Retina Consultants - Midland900 W Loop 250 N # E, Midland, TX 79705 Directions (325) 690-4454Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had spontaneously bled into both eyes - not from diabetes - and was mostly blind. I could no longer sew lacerations or do many duties required of me in the Emergency Dept. of my hospital. Dr Patel performed a vitrectomy, and subsequently arranged for bilateral intraocular lens implants. The outcome was 20/20 on the right and 20/16 on the left - at 60 years of age! How likely would you be to recommend Dr. Patel under such circumstances? I have recommended him fairly frequently - that makes me look good.
About Dr. Sunil Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760476964
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.