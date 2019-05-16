Overview

Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownwood, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Hendrick Clinic in Brownwood, TX with other offices in Cleburne, TX, Wichita Falls, TX, Granbury, TX, Mineral Wells, TX, Willow Park, TX, Abilene, TX, Big Spring, TX, San Angelo, TX and Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.