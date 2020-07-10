Overview

Dr. Sunil Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.